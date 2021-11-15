Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1,079.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 634,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 611,709 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.56 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.19 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

