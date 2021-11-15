Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given “Reduce” Rating at Veritas Investment Research

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTC.A. Cfra reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$234.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$226.56.

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 179,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,703. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$158.83 and a 1-year high of C$213.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$186.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$194.09.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

