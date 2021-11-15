Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$190.00 at Cfra

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cfra from C$210.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTC.A. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$234.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$226.56.

CTC.A traded down C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$181.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$186.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$194.09. The firm has a market cap of C$11.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$158.83 and a 12 month high of C$213.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

