Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $340.00

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$340.00 and last traded at C$340.00, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$330.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$269.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$259.98. The company has a market cap of C$20.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.93 billion.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

