Canandaigua National Corp Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.9% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Amundi bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $63.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

