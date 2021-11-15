Canandaigua National Corp Has $8.56 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after buying an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after buying an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $128.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.87 and its 200 day moving average is $120.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

