Canandaigua National Corp Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 19.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 51,189 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 92.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO opened at $61.89 on Monday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

