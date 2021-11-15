Canandaigua National Corp Sells 1,264 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $1,032,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,815 shares of company stock worth $54,834,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

PG stock opened at $146.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.03 and its 200 day moving average is $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $354.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

