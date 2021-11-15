Canandaigua National Corp Sells 588 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,116 shares of company stock valued at $16,758,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $691.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.31, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

