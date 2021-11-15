Canandaigua National Corp Sells 59 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock worth $282,644,755. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,525.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,392.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,391.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

