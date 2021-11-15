Canandaigua National Corp Sells 75 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 180,074 shares of company stock worth $510,888,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,992.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,845.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,674.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

