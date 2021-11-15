CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Down 83.3% in October

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGRW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. CannaGrow has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

