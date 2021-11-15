Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

