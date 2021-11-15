Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Allakos Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allakos in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.54) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.77). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.15) EPS.

Get Allakos alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

ALLK opened at $82.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.64. Allakos has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allakos by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after acquiring an additional 225,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Allakos by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,001,000 after acquiring an additional 105,503 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.