Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.44). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLDX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $41.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.74. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2,186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 649,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,055,000 after acquiring an additional 620,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

