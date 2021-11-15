Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.53). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INO. Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of INO opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 68,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 440,987 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

