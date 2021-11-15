Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Katapult Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Katapult in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Katapult alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Katapult stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. Katapult has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Katapult by 227.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Katapult by 547.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $87,000.

In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,541,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.