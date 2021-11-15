Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Avalo Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $2.29 on Monday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

