Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Acquires C$10,800.00 in Stock

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$10,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,057,310.

Christopher James Berlet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Christopher James Berlet bought 5,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$900.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Christopher James Berlet bought 20,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$3,800.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Christopher James Berlet bought 5,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Christopher James Berlet bought 38,500 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$7,315.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 5,500 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$962.50.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 500 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$87.50.

On Monday, October 25th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 25,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$4,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 80,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$19,600.00.

CVE CDA traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.18. 60,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,682. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Canuc Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40.

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

