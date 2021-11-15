Capital Advantage Inc. Has $16.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advantage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.6% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.56. 17,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,675. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.56 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

