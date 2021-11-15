Capital Advantage Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Capital Advantage Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 123,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 633.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,922.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 595,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 585,167 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.44. 578,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

