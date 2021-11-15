Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 2,691 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Advantage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 48,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,480. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

