Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arko in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Arko’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.12. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at $6,234,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at $1,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arko by 301.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

