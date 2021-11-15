Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $14,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFN opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

