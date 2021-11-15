Carbon Reaches Market Cap of $4.94 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Carbon has a market cap of $4.94 million and $425,225.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00068312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00094732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,745.54 or 0.99526189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,278.46 or 0.07009870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

