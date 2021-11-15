Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $65.06 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003177 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $65.06 billion and $2.00 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00148233 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00036555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.22 or 0.00491710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00017079 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00074632 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,719,282,563 coins and its circulating supply is 33,313,246,915 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

