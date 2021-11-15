CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of CarGurus worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $1,606,231.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 662,760 shares of company stock worth $22,102,207. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

