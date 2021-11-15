CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after buying an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after buying an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,393,000 after buying an additional 463,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CARG opened at $38.53 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $375,598.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,689,376.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 662,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,102,207. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

