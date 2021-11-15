Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Now Covered by Analysts at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $239.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.06. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $136.68 and a 12 month high of $240.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,043,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 550.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 61,655 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 43,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

