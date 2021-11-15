carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in October

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

carsales.com stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704. carsales.com has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

