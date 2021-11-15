Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Cascades in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Cascades alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.79.

TSE:CAS opened at C$14.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.99. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$160,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 435,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,988,502.92. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$152,780.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$397,531.08. Insiders have sold a total of 147,974 shares of company stock worth $2,207,045 in the last three months.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.