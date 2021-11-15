Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,345 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.24% of Casella Waste Systems worth $72,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 87,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $87.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.73.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

