Casper Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $386.10 million and approximately $170.61 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00069340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00094001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,031.25 or 0.99766222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.79 or 0.07021596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,476,435,077 coins and its circulating supply is 2,528,561,465 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

