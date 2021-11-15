Castle (CSTL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Castle has a market capitalization of $18,515.44 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.00353627 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008848 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006564 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.