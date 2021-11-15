Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,982,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240,541 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Catalent by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after buying an additional 232,981 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $128.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12. Catalent has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

