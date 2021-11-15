Catalyst Bancorp Inc’s (NASDAQ:CLST) Quiet Period Will End on November 22nd

Catalyst Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CLST) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 22nd. Catalyst Bancorp had issued 5,290,000 shares in its public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $52,900,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ CLST opened at $13.76 on Monday. Catalyst Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Catalyst Bancorp Inc is based in Opelousas, Louisiana.

