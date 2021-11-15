cbdMD Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 8,309 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,403% compared to the typical volume of 151 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YCBD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 210.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 228,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 189,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 2,719.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 130,085 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 110,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 833.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 97,503 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. 838,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,322. cbdMD has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.53.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 57.40% and a negative return on equity of 32.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that cbdMD will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

