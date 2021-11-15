CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Short Interest Down 89.7% in October

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the October 14th total of 285,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRPC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.80. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

