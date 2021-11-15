CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) vs. EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Head to Head Analysis

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CDK Global alerts:

86.8% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for CDK Global and EVO Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 EVO Payments 0 2 2 0 2.50

CDK Global currently has a consensus price target of $64.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.57%. EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.47%. Given CDK Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than EVO Payments.

Risk and Volatility

CDK Global has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 61.80% 119.09% 10.23% EVO Payments 1.22% -10.27% 4.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDK Global and EVO Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.67 billion 2.97 $1.03 billion $8.55 4.91 EVO Payments $439.10 million 4.58 -$1.68 million ($0.09) -268.08

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments. EVO Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CDK Global beats EVO Payments on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America. The company was founded on May 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.