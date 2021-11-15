Celestica (TSE:CLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.87

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.87 and last traded at C$14.57, with a volume of 79669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Celestica alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.81.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.