Celina M. Scally Sells 1,283 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $39,465.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE APR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96. Apria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apria by 2,068.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 58,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apria by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 320,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth about $2,404,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Apria during the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

APR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

