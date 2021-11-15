Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $5.68 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $5.68 or 0.00008880 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $38.28 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00070816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00095839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,295.55 or 1.00595389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.39 or 0.07135085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

