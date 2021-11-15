Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

CELH traded down $5.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,590. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.06 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.99.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,022,000 after buying an additional 1,560,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after buying an additional 1,191,768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 554,872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,910,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 356,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

