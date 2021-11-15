Centaur (CNTR) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $927,893.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

