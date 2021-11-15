Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.53.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.
In other Centene news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $75.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45. Centene has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
