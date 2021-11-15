Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 208%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

