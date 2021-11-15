CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.00

Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 240431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of CentralNic Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a market cap of £367.95 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

