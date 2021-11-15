Centric Cash (CNS) Hits One Day Volume of $161,027.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001140 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000774 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00022989 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

