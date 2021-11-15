Centric Wealth Management Acquires 100,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 4.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Energy Transfer worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ET remained flat at $$9.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. 39,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,420,154. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 174,500 shares of company stock worth $1,575,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

