Centric Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.14. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,787,445. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

